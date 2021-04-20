Discord Ends Buyout Talks With Microsoft, Will Go Public Instead

Discord has ended talks with Microsoft — over the latter attempting to buy the chat platform — and will focus on going public instead, according to reports.

Discord got its start as a place for gamers to chat and communicate. The platform is especially popular as gamers play competitively, or in games that require coordinating large numbers of participants. In the wake of the pandemic, however, Discord has been rebranding itself as a general purpose chat app, as opposed to strictly one for gaming.

The company was in discussions with Microsoft for the Redmond-based company to purchase it. The combination seemed like a good fit for both parties, especially with Microsoft’s Xbox platform and gaming focus.

The talks have ended, however, with Discord rejecting a $12 billion bid from Microsoft. According to Bloomberg, the company will now focus on going public.

Representatives of both companies declined to provide Bloombergwith a statement.