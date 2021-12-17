DirecTV Prices Going Up in January

DirecTV is raising its streaming and satellite TV packages starting in January.

DirecTV was spun off from AT&T in August, and now competes with the likes YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV streaming services, while still competing with Dish Network for the satellite market. Unfortunately for DirecTV customers, the company is planning on raising prices across both of its services in January.

According to The Verge, satellite TV customers will see their plans go up anywhere from $1 to $10. Meanwhile, streaming TV customers will see increases ranging from $4 to $10.

Many providers often give up channels rather than increase prices. YouTube TV recently announced it would drop its price by $15 if it loses Disney-owned channels. In contrast, DirecTV said in a statement seen by The Verge that its prices were increasing because it is committed to offering the most robust packages.