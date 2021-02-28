DigitalTransformationTrends

Workday CEO: Digital Transformation To Be Faster Trend Out Of Pandemic

Digital Transformation To Be Faster Trend Out Of Pandemic, Says Worday co-CEO Aneel Bhusri
Previous Article
Blockchain App Factory Develops Futuristic DeFi Exchange Platform
Next Article
Gene Munster: It's Going To Be Apple vs. Tesla Long Term
Receive business related news delivered to your inbox.