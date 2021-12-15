Despite a New Co-CEO, Marc Benioff Say’s He’s ‘Never Leaving Salesforce’

Salesforce once again has co-CEOs, but that doesn’t mean longtime CEO Marc Benioff plans to retire anytime soon…or ever.

Salesforce is one of the few big tech companies to rely on co-CEOs, rather than a single person at the top spot. While Benioff has held the top position for years, the last co-CEO was Keith Block, who resigned in February 2020.

Bret Taylor was recently appointed to join Benioff as co-CEO, even being seen as Benioff’s heir-apparent. Despite the perception, Benioff has set the record straight that he has no intention of leaving the company he founded.

“I love Salesforce. You see me with our customers and how much fun I have with all of our stakeholders. I’m never leaving Salesforce. This is my life’s pursuit,” Benioff told Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

“But I couldn’t be more thrilled to have a great partner here with Bret Taylor, and he’s just amazing,” Benioff continued. “This is my dream, that Bret would come in the company and we could work it and run it together and lead it together in a trusted partnership, and that’s happening.”