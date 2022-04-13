Dell Is Testing 4-Day Workweeks in Europe

Dell is aggressively investigating the viability of 4-day workweeks, launching a major trial in the UK and now the Netherlands.

Companies large and small are facing challenges getting employees back to the office after more than two years of working remotely. In some cases, employers have offered various perks, or tried a hybrid approach to make in-office more appealing. According to The Register, Dell was already slated to test a 4-day workweek in the UK, but is now adding the Netherlands to its test-case.

“On April 1 we welcomed our first starter, and we’re currently in the late phases of the interviewing process with [another],” said Isabel Moll, general manager Dell Netherlands. “We’re hoping to welcome many other candidates in the near future, once the word spreads more and more.”

Should Dell’s test work out, it’s a safe bet other companies will take note and adopt similar strategies.