Dark Sky Weather App Is Officially Dead

The highly-rated Dark Sky weather has reached the end of its life, with January 1, 2023 marking the end of its path.
Apple purchased the Dark Sky weather app in early 2020. The app gained popularity by offering hyperlocal weather information. Apple purchased the app to incorporate its features into the iOS Weather app.
Fans of the app can still access the website for a couple more months, according to the company blog:
As previously announced, the Dark Sky iOS app will no longer be available beginning on December 31st, 2022 and, as of this date, already purchased versions of the app will no longer provide weather data. The Dark Sky API and website will continue to function until March 31st, 2023.