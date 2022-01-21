Crypto.com Says 483 Accounts Hacked, $35 Million Stolen

Just days after a hack that impacted user accounts, Crypto.com is revealing more details on the extent of the attack.

Crypto.com announced on Monday, January 17, that “a small number of users experienced unauthorized activity in their accounts.” The company reassured users their funds were safe, but users were quick to dispute that claim, pointing to unauthorized withdrawals from their accounts..

The company is now revealing a total of 483 accounts were hacked, and the equivalent of roughly $35 million was withdrawn. Fortunately for users, the company has reimbursed everyone impacted.

On 17 January 2022, Crypto.com learned that a small number of users had unauthorized crypto withdrawals on their accounts. Crypto.com promptly suspended withdrawals for all tokens to initiate an investigation and worked around the clock to address the issue. No customers experienced a loss of funds. In the majority of cases we prevented the unauthorized withdrawal, and in all other cases customers were fully reimbursed.

The incident affected 483 Crypto.com users.

Unauthorised withdrawals totalled 4,836.26 ETH, 443.93 BTC and approximately US$66,200 in other currencies.

Crypto.com first noticed the issue when some accounts were accessed without the corresponding 2FA input. The company halted all transactions, forced users to create new 2FA tokens, and migrated to a new 2FA architecture.