What are the Top Consumer Loyalty Apps?

Now, more than ever, brands exist in a time where technology and digital services are becoming more impactful every day. In response, brands have started to develop strong digital images. One important step in this process is app development. Using a brand’s app can help to create loyalty and discussion. Let’s examine the best consumer loyalty apps below.

Rewards Matter

Naturally though, not all apps are made equal. Looking at the top rated apps can start to help understand why. Chick-fil-a, for example, is the top rated restaurant app. What separates it from a low rated app like Little Caesars? Rewards. Brands like Chipotle, McDonalds, and Chick-fil-a offer distinct advantages to those using their apps.

Most commonly these advantages come in the form of rewards. If you continue to buy Chipotle, you’ll start to get free food. If you sign up for a McDonald’s account, you’ll get a free large fry. The system has variance but the benefit is clear, free things for continually buying from the same place. These rewards benefit the consumer and the business alike.

A Look into Travel Apps

Although that’s not to say that the only thing causing an app’s success is its perks. Looking at travel apps, for example, the most important variable becomes practicality and consistency. After all, there’s nothing worse than needing to get somewhere and being late due to the app malfunctioning.

This is why an app like Fly Delta tops the charts over other others like American Airlines. Regardless of the quality of the airline itself, it’s helpful to have a consistent boarding pass and UI. Issues with this are what causes lower reviews and less people using the service. Other travel services like Uber and Lyft are also generally well reviewed.

Shopping Apps

These apps were built with the intention of being entirely digital services, and it shows. They’re reliable, have well designed UI’s, and are very easy to use. Finally moving over to shopping apps, one last factor can be highlighted once more, that being usability. Many shopping apps for clothing won’t have exclusive deals, so what’s the advantage of using them over physical shopping?

Put simply, it’s easy to shop online. Even if it may be slightly more expensive in certain cases, the practicality of online shopping is undeniable. So what happens when the app is frustrating to use and hard to search through? People will not use it. This is why an app like Etsy tops the shopping charts in terms of positive review.

Etsy has a great selection, but considering how much they offer it can be overwhelming to navigate. In a similar manner to Lyft and Uber though, it exists and was created with the internet in mind. This gives the app a distinct advantage in design and it shows. Although there are many categories to sort through on the app, they’re easy and simply to navigate. Shopping apps should keep people on the app so they actually buy something. Etsy manages to do this well.

Conclusion

It’s these factors that make the difference between good and bad brand apps. Of course overwhelmingly popular apps will always see use. Amazon and Temu are simply too practical to not use for many, regardless of quality. Although for apps of smaller brands, these factors make a huge difference. And that difference displays itself through which apps are reviewed well.