CloudNordic Customers Lose All Data After Ransomware Attack

CloudNordic customers have suffered a catastrophic loss, losing all of their data as a result of a ransomware attack against the cloud provider.

According to Tech Radar, CloudNordic and its sister company fell victim to a ransomware attack. The attack crippled the companies’ entire operations. To make matters worse, the attackers encrypted all data on the providers’ servers.

“The attackers managed to encrypt all servers’ disks, as well as on primary and secondary backup systems, whereby all machines crashed and we lost access to all data,” CloudNordic said on its website (machine translated).

Oddly enough, the hackers do not appear to have stolen any data before encrypting it, nor has any group claimed responsibility.

It appears the victims have refused to pay, ensuring the data remains lost.