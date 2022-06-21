Cloudflare Outage Takes Out Hundreds of Sites

A major outage at content delivery network (CDN) Cloudflare has brought down some of the biggest sites on the web across a range of industries.

At roughly 3:00 AM ET Tuesday morning, Cloudflare tweeted that they were aware of an issue impacting services. The issues impacted Discord, DoorDash, Fitbit, NordVPN, and Peloton, as well as crypto exchanges OKX and FTX.

The Cloudflare team is aware of the current service issues and is working to resolve as quickly as possible. Updates can be followed here. https://t.co/22Yiyu3lKJ — Cloudflare (@Cloudflare) June 21, 2022

Cloudflare has fixed the issue and explained the outage was the result of a change made in an ongoing effort to improve the resilience of the company’s network. The outage impacted 19 of the company’s data centers.

A change to the network configuration in those locations caused an outage which started at 06:27 UTC. At 06:58 UTC the first data center was brought back online and by 07:42 UTC all data centers were online and working correctly.

The company apologized to its customers and assured them steps have been taken to ensure the issue wouldn’t happen again.