Cloudflare Launches Zero Trust Mobile eSIM

Cloudflare has scored an industry first, launching the first zero trust eSIM for mobile devices in the BYOD era.

Bring your own device (BYOD) refers to the common practice of using a personal device for work, a practice that has become far more common as a result of the transition to remote and hybrid work. Unfortunately, BYOD introduces a number of security risks, which Cloudflare is trying to address.

The company is introducing the Cloudflare Zero Trust SIM designed to help organizations secure their employees’ various devices.

“When I speak to CISOs I hear, again and again, that effectively securing mobile devices at scale is one of their biggest headaches, it’s the flaw in everyone’s Zero Trust deployment,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Effectively securing mobile devices is hard, and we have been working on this problem since we launched our WARP mobile app in 2019, now we plan on going even further. With Cloudflare Zero Trust SIM we will offer the only complete solution to secure all of a device’s traffic, helping our customers plug this hole in their Zero Trust security posture.”

By using eSIMs, companies will be able to deploy SIMs to mobile devices without a physical SIM chip since eSIMs use programmable hardware within the device. This eliminates the risk of SIM-swapping attacks or SIM cloning.

Cloudflare’s solution is an innovative one and should help provide a significant layer of security for organizations that have a remote or BYOD-based workforce.