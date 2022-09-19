Cloudflare Launches Adaptive DDoS Protection

Cloudflare has launched its latest weapon in the war to protect the internet from bad actors: Adaptive DDoS Protection.

Cloudflare is one of the leading content delivery networks (CDN), and is at the forefront of cybersecurity. The company has been at the forefront of DDoS protection, helping to thwart some of the biggest attacks in history.

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve security, Cloudflare has introduced Adaptive DDoS Protection. The new feature coexists with the company’s existing DDoS protection tools but takes it to the next level by learning a customer’s traffic patterns and using that info to add an extra layer of protection.

“The Adaptive DDoS Protection system creates a traffic profile by looking at a customer’s maximal rates of traffic every day, for the past seven days,” writes Omer Yoachimik, Product Manager / Cloudflare’s DDoS Protection Service. “The profiles are recalculated every day using the past seven-day history. We then store the maximal traffic rates seen for every predefined dimension value. Every profile uses one dimension and these dimensions include the source country of the request, the country where the Cloudflare data center that received the IP packet is located, user agent, IP protocol, destination ports and more.”

The new feature works out of the box, automatically creating the profiles it needs to function. Customers can then tweak the sensitivity rules, as well as what actions are taken in response.

“Adaptive DDoS Protection complements the existing DDoS protection systems which leverages dynamic fingerprinting to detect and mitigate DDoS attacks,” Yoachimik adds. “The two work in tandem to protect our customers from DDoS attacks. When Cloudflare customers onboard a new Internet property to Cloudflare, the dynamic fingerprinting protects them automatically and out of the box — without requiring any user action. Once the Adaptive DDoS Protection learns their legitimate traffic patterns and creates a profile, users can turn it on to provide an extra layer of protection.”

Cloudflare’s goal is nothing short of ending the threat DDoS attacks pose, and its latest feature is a major step in that direction.