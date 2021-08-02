Cloud Infrastructure Spending Hit $42 Billion in Q2

The cloud infrastructure market continued its impressive gains, with spending hitting $42 billion in Q2, according to Synergy Research Group.

Synergy’s latest data is good news for the industry, and provides a number of important revelations. According to the company, the top three cloud companies continue to be AWS, Microsoft and Google, with 33%, 20% and 10% of the market respectively. Alibaba, IBM, Salesforce, Tencent, Oracle and “Others” round out the industry.

Interestingly, that means the top three companies account for 63% of money spent on cloud infrastructure.

“This market continues to be a runaway success story for Amazon, Microsoft, Google and some other cloud providers. You would not normally expect to see growth rates actually increasing in such a huge and rapidly developing market, yet once again that is what our research has shown,” said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group. “It must be said that this success is hard earned. Amazon, Microsoft and Google in aggregate are typically investing over $25 billion in capex per quarter, much of which is going towards building and equipping their fleet of over 340 hyperscale data centers. There remains a wealth of opportunity for smaller, more focused cloud providers, but it can be hard to look away from the eye-popping numbers coming out of the big three.”

Synergy’s report is further evidence that, despite the accelerated cloud transition as a result of the pandemic, there appears to be plenty of room for further growth.