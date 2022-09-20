All About Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Management (CIEM)

Since its inception, cloud computing technology has come a long way. In the past, the cloud was just limited to offering some resources like storage and servers to companies that needed them. Nowadays, however, the cloud is a complex space with numerous features, vendors, and offerings. With the rise of this complexity, a new solution called cloud identity arose, which centrally manages which users have access and authority regarding specific resources.

However, cloud identities aren’t easy to manage, which is why cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) is needed. Although CIEM might sound complex, it simply refers to the process of using tools to manage the previously mentioned cloud identities. Namely, companies use this type of management to track users’ permissions and resource access, ensuring that only authorized personnel can use the cloud. In fact, using CIEM together with CSPM is probably the best thing you can do for the security of your cloud. Now, with the basics out of the way, let’s dive deeper into the world of CIEM.

The Main Role of CIEM In Cloud Security

The primary purpose of CIEM is to give businesses more visibility and control over their cloud environment. It also allows them to manage and monitor user activity, significantly enhancing security. Moreover, businesses can quickly respond to security breaches by identifying the root cause. It’s also worth noting that CIEM provides a way to automate the management of identities and permissions, which further reduces the risk of human error.

Regarding the specifics, CIEM tools work by integrating with a company’s identity management system. This integration provides a single point of control for all users and permissions. Moreover, CIEM tools can also be used to monitor user activity and detect any potential security threats. This way, businesses can make sure that only the right people have access to sensitive data and that all activity is being monitored.

Types of CIEM Solutions

There are three main types of CIEM solutions:

● On-Premise Solutions: On-premise CIEM solutions are installed and managed on a company’s internal servers. This type of solution is ideal for businesses with strict security requirements that need full control over their data. However, it’s worth mentioning that on-premise solutions tend to be more expensive than other types of CIEM solutions like cloud-based ones.

● Cloud-Based: Cloud-based CIEM solutions are managed by the provider and delivered through the Internet, and they’re the most popular type of CIEM solution. Namely, these CIEM solutions are perfect for businesses that don’t want the hassle of managing an on-premise CIEM solution. As we said previously, these CIEM solutions are the most popular ones, as they are more scalable and flexible than on-premise ones, in addition to being cheaper.

● Hybrid: Hybrid CIEM solutions are a combination of on-premises and cloud-based solutions. This type of solution is ideal for a business that needs the flexibility of a cloud-based solution but also needs to maintain absolute control over its data. They take the best of both worlds and provide a perfect combination. Keep in mind that they’re usually more expensive than cloud-based and on-premise solutions, as they have more features.

Benefits of CIEM

There are many benefits that businesses can reap by using CIEM tools. The most notable ones include:

Increased security

By using CIEM tools, businesses can gain better visibility into their cloud environment. This enhanced visibility helps them quickly identify any potential security threats and respond to them accordingly. With a CIEM solution, your business will always have clear oversight regarding the permissions everyone has, so you’ll know that everyone has only the necessary privileges they require.

Improved compliance

In addition to improved security, CIEM tools can also help businesses meet compliance requirements with much less work. This is because CIEM tools are almost always automated, ensuring that all user activity is monitored and no rules are broken. So, when the time for an audit comes, your company will be fully prepared and compliant.

Reduced costs

CIEM tools can help businesses save money in several ways. Namely, by automating the management of identities and permissions, CIEM tools can help businesses reduce the number of manual processes. Handling processes manually is not only expensive but incredibly time-consuming too. When processes are handled automatically, businesses can save money on audit and compliance-related costs.

Improved efficiency

CIEM tools can help businesses improve their overall efficiency by automating the management of identities and permissions. This automation can free up a lot of time for business owners to focus on more important tasks other than managing the cloud, like developing marketing strategies and keeping clients satisfied.

Conclusion

All in all, we think that CIEM solutions offer a plethora of benefits to businesses, the most notable ones being increased security, improved compliance, and reduced costs. Regardless of the type of solution you require, you’ll likely enjoy plenty of benefits. Still, consider doing some research to find out what type of CIEM solution might work best for your business and cloud model.