ClickIPO Is Now Click Capital Markets

ClickIPO, the fintech company that facilitates turnkey access to IPOs, announced it has rebranded itself as Click Capital Markets.

Following Reddit recently going public, many experts believe the market may finally be ready to for more IPOs. Click Capital Markets provides “an API designed to give U.S. and foreign brokerage firms and financial advisors, access to a wide variety of U.S. registered New Issue capital markets products.”

With the rebranding, Click Capital Markets has expanded its investment products, with a view to continuing its goal of democratizing access to IPOs.

“We are very excited about rebranding to Click Capital Markets as it demonstrates our extensive transformation into a more diversified capital markets provider to include our traditional IPO business, as well as Unit Investment Trusts (UITs), Closed End Funds (CEFs), Alternative Investments, and Structured Products. This rebranding is also meant to reflect the confidence in our business, our capabilities and our growing team,” said Scott Coyle, President and Founder of Click. “Over the past 5 years we have steadily grown our underwriter and issuer relationships, expanded the number of broker-dealers globally that are connected to our platform via API, giving their retail customers easy access to U.S. capital markets products. We have participated in over 400 different product offerings in the last few years, made significant technology investments to improve our global platform, and established several new capital markets relationships that enable us to expand our product offerings.”