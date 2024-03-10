Cisco Simplifies Legacy System Connectivity with New Docker-Based Solutions

In a bid to streamline connectivity for legacy systems, Cisco has unveiled innovative solutions aimed at easing the installation process of secure device connectors (SDCs) and secure events connectors (SECs) on Ubuntu systems. Aaron Hackney, Product Owner for Cisco Defense Orchestrator, demonstrated the simplicity of the process in a recent video.

Legacy systems like the ASA and iOS devices often struggle with cloud connectivity or integration with Cisco Defense Orchestrator (CDO). Traditionally, users would download a VMware image to install SDCs and SECs. However, recognizing the need for flexibility, Cisco has introduced Docker-based solutions that can be deployed on Ubuntu systems, whether bare-metal or virtual.

Hackney emphasized that the SDC and SEC are essentially Docker containers, making the VMware image merely a vehicle to bring Docker to the table. The provided scripts simplify the deployment process, particularly for Ubuntu 20.04 and 22.04 distributions, catering to both virtual and physical systems.

The installation process involves cloning the CDO deploy SDC repository from GitHub and executing the provided scripts. The “install Docker” script ensures the installation of the recommended Docker Community Edition, seamlessly handling the necessary dependencies and user permissions.

Once Docker is installed, deploying an SDC is a matter of executing the “deploy SDC” script with the bootstrap data provided during SDC creation in CDO. The script automates the retrieval and setup of Docker images tailored to the user’s CDO tenant, ensuring a smooth onboarding process.

Similarly, deploying an SEC is a breeze with the provided Docker container. Users can simply copy the SEC bootstrap data from CDO, execute the “SEC Dosh” script, and follow the prompts to initiate the onboarding process. The SEC container is up and running within minutes, ready to handle syslog and NetFlow data from ASA devices.

Hackney concluded the demonstration by highlighting the process’s simplicity and efficiency, empowering users to connect legacy systems easily. By leveraging Docker containers and streamlined deployment scripts, Cisco is ushering in a new era of connectivity for Ubuntu users, virtual or physical.

With these user-friendly solutions, Cisco is poised to enhance the accessibility and effectiveness of its defense orchestrator platform, paving the way for seamless integration and management of diverse network environments.