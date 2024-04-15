CISA Makes Its Malware Analysis Tool Available to the Public

Companies and individuals have a powerful tool in the fight against malware, thanks to CISA making its Malware Next-Gen malware analyzer available to the public.

CISA is on the forefront in the war against malware and cybersecurity threats, tracking threats and working with organizations to counter them. The agency’s Malware Next-Gen is a malware analysis platform that uses a combination of methods to identify malware.

CISA’s Malware Next-Generation “Next-Gen” Analysis platform provides automated malware analysis support for all U.S. federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial government agencies. Analysis is performed by a combination of static and dynamic analysis tools in a secure environment and results are available in PDF and STIX 2.1 data formats.

CISA has made the tool available to the public, with the ability to use it as a registered or anonymous user, although only registered users will receive analysis reports.

Please note, the Malware Next-Gen Analysis platform is a U.S. government computer and information system. To receive analysis of any malware samples you submit to this system, you will need to create a user account and consent to monitoring of your activities. Access to this system is restricted to authorized users only and subject to rules of behavior. Users who wish to submit malware samples without registering may use Anonymous submission. Unregistered users are not required to provide any contact information; however, users who use this submission method will not have access to analysis results.

Users can submit files anonymously here. Users who wish to register can do so at login.gov.