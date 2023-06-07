Chris Licht’s Run as CNN CEO Is Over

Chris Licht’s run as CEO of CNN is over, with the executive leaving the company after just 13 months at the helm.

Licht’s run as CNN’s CEO has been filled with controversy, missteps, and a precipitous decline in ratings. According to The New York Times, those missteps ultimately proved too much for Licht to continue. David Zaslav, CEO of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, stepped in and informed staff that Licht would be leaving immediately.

“For a number of reasons things didn’t work out, and that’s unfortunate,” Zaslav said, in a recording of his statement. “It’s really unfortunate, and ultimately that’s on me. And I take full responsibility for that.”

“This job was never going to be easy, especially at a time of great disruption and transformation,” he continued. “Chris poured his heart and soul into this job. Like all of you, he was in the line of fire and he’s taken a lot of hits. We appreciate his efforts, his passion, his love for journalism, and his love for this business.”

While the company looks for a permanent replacement, CNN will be led by a group of seasoned leaders acting together, including Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, Eric Sherling, and newly appointed COO David Leavy.