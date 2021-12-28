China Creates AI to Identify and Prosecute Crimes

China is claiming a world first with an AI designed to identify and prosecute a variety of crimes.

Prosecutors the world over are often overworked, with not enough time to handle the cases before them, and China is no exception. To help address the problem, researchers have created an AI that can identify and prosecute crimes.

According to the South China Morning Post, the AI can identify credit card fraud, illegal gambling, theft, fraud, intentional injury, dangerous driving, obstructing official duties, and “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.”

The researchers responsible for creating the AI claim it is 97% accurate, makes its decision about whether to prosecute based on some 1,000 traits, and can run on a desktop computer. That last feature, in particular, is an important element in breaking into the market, as the AI will not require major investments in new or specialized hardware.

As impressive as the accomplishment is, there’s something a little disconcerting about an AI meting out justice. This writer has seen far too many sci-fi movies based on this concept, none of which worked out well for humanity.