SecurityProNews

“The platform we have uses big data analytics and machine learning in the cloud to process and find all of the unknown malware, make it known and be able to block it,” says Scott Stevens, SVP, Global Systems Engineering at Palo Alto Networks. “We find 20-30 thousand brand new pieces of malware every day.”
An Ever-Present Cybersecurity Threat in the IoT, Says Symantec CEO
Symantec CEO Greg Clark says that there are many new cybersecurity threats showing up including threats around the Internet of Things. “The injection of consumer IoT in the enterprise and all through the home is important,” says Clark. There is definitely an ever-present threat in the IoT.”
5G Will Be the Fabric of Connectivity Around the World, Says Affirmed CEO
5G is really going to become the fabric of connectivity around the world, says Affirmed Networks CEO Hassan Ahmed. “The whole world is getting smarter,” he noted. “5G really brings blazingly fast internet access, new entertainment like virtual reality, and massive connectivity in cities to create smart cities.
Next Frontier: Edge Centric, Cloud-Enabled, Data-Driven, Says HPE CEO
We believe the Edge is the next frontier, says HPE CEO Antonio Neri. “When we talk about the enterprise of the future, we see an Edge centric cloud-enabled data-driven enterprise,” notes Neri. “What that means is the cloud is moving closer to where the data is created. That’s driven by the use cases we see around us.”
Trump: I want 5G, and Even 6G, Technology in the United States as Soon as Possible
“I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible,” tweeted the President. “It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind.”
US in Competition with China for 5G Domination, Says James Jones
The US is in competition with China for 5G domination says James Jones, former Obama National Security Advisor. Jones says that 5G is the most disruptive technology to come our way this century, but we are way behind China in 5G marketing. He says that the choice is clear for our friends and allies.
Rakuten CEO: Very Difficult to Use Chinese Venders for a While
Rakuten CEO Mickey Mikitani says he’s happy he didn’t choose to use Huawei and ZTE. “I kind of sensed the potential risk even if it’s only one percent,” said Mikitani. “I told myself actually I cannot take a one percent risk that something may happen to prohibit Chinese network equipment to be used for the Japanese mobile network.”
Cisco CEO: Last Year We Blocked 7 Trillion Cybersecurity Threats
The CEO of Cisco says that last year they blocked seven trillion cybersecurity threats or about 20 billion per day. He says that by and large cybersecurity organizations inside of their customers are very good.
BeyondCorp – Google’s New Zero Trust Security Approach Explained
If you are a network person you have probably heard of BeyondCorp, but maybe you have had difficulty explaining it to others in your organization. Max Saltonstall says that Google has shifted to a security model where each access request is reevaluated as it is made.
SAP Massively Going for Expansion Into Multi-Cloud World, Says CTO
“We’re massively going for the expansion into this multi-cloud world,” says Björn Goerke, SAP CTO & President of the SAP Cloud Platform. “We strongly believe that the world will remain hybrid for a number of years and we’re going in that same direction with the SAP Cloud Platform.”