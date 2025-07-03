Ford CEO: AI Will Replace Half of White-Collar Jobs

Ford CEO Jim Farley has made a dire prediction, saying AI will replace half of all white-collar jobs in the US.

One of the biggest concerns with the proliferation of AI is the impact it will have on jobs. Already, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Meta executives have said that AI accounts for roughly 30% of the code their companies are producing.

In an interview with Walter Isaacson, via The Wall Street Journal, Farley indicated the eventual impact could be even more significant.

“Artificial intelligence is going to replace literally half of all white-collar workers in the U.S.,” Farley said. ““AI will leave a lot of white-collar people behind.”

Farley’s prediction echoes those of other tech executives. Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman told employees just how much he thinks AI will impact various industries.

“I’ve always believed in radical candor and despise those who sugar-coat reality to avoid stating the unpleasant truth. The very basis for radical candor is care. You care enough about your friends and colleagues to tell them the truth because you want them to be able to understand it, grow, and succeed.

“So here is the unpleasant truth: AI is coming for your jobs. Heck, it’s coming for my job too. This is a wake-up call.

“It does not matter if you are a programmer, designer, product manager, data scientist, lawyer, customer support rep, salesperson, or a finance person — AI is coming for you.

“You must understand that what was once considered ‘easy tasks’ will no longer exist; what was considered ‘hard tasks’ will be the new easy, and what was considered ‘impossible tasks’ will be the new hard. If you do not become an exceptional talent at what you do, a master, you will face the need for a career change in a matter of months. I am not trying to scare you. I am not talking about your job at Fiverr. I am talking about your ability to stay in your profession in the industry.”

If Farley, Kaufman, and others are correct, the future may look very bleak for an entire generation of white-collar workers.