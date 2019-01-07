SmallBusinessNews

Direct to Consumer, or DTC, is a fundamental platform shift, according to former AOL and Verizon digital properties CEO Tim Armstrong. “There have been a couple times in my career where there has been what is basically a fundamental platform shift,” noted Armstrong. “I felt like direct-to-consumer was something that was going to be a platform shift.”
Conversational Marketing Closes the Gap Between B2C and B2B, Says Drift Marketing VP
Conversational marketing is a whole new way of thinking about marketing and sales, says Dave Gerhardt, VP of Marketing at Drift. “We go to our jobs in B2B and none of the tools that we use match how we actually buy as real people. It’s really closing the gap between B2C and B2B. We just call it B2P, marketing to people.”
How to Offer Free Tools to Drive Email Collection and Leads
You can try a lot of stuff, but what used to work to collect emails doesn’t work as well now, says internet marketing experts Neil Patel & Eric Siu on their Marketing School podcast. What does work effectively they say are free tools.
How to Use Video to Boost Traffic and Sales Faster Than SEO
Marketing innovator Neil Patel says that video is better than most marketing channels out there for getting traffic fast. In his latest video Patel explains how anybody can drive traffic to their website, and more importantly, drive sales of products and services.
Ecommerce is a Lot More Than Just Amazon, Says UPS CEO
Ecommerce is a lot more than just Amazon, says UPS CEO David Abney at the Davos 2019 conference. Abney says that their focus is really on helping small and midsize businesses compete with the bigger players by enabling them to offer two-day shipping.
Problem Solving is ‘Full of Massive Innovation,’ Says Label Insight Co-founder
Label Insight says that it is powering transparency at the intersection of retailers, brands, and consumers with an industry-leading platform for CPG product attribute data. Their data and analytics essentially allow those brands and retailers to increase sales by empowering the consumer to make better-educated decisions.
It Takes Both High-Touch and High-Tech, Says Bank of America CEO
Bank of America has gone massively digital and it is now powering their growth. “We had a billion and a half logins to our apps last quarter,” says Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan. “This is not theoretical. We are one of the largest digital companies. We are also one of the largest physical companies. It takes both high-touch and high-tech.”