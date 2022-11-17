Canto Taps Wain Kellum as CEO

Canto has tapped Wain Kellum to serve as its new CEO at a time when the company is experiencing “exceptional growth.”

Canto is a leading digital asset management company, helping customers to organize and manage their assets in a single location. The company’s service works with dozens of the most popular platforms, including Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365, Adobe’s Creative Suite, and much more.

The company has been experiencing significant growth and is bringing on Kellum as CEO to benefit from his three decades of experience in the software industry.

“Canto is experiencing exceptional growth, and we believe that with Wain’s proven leadership, Canto will continue to strengthen its position as a leader in the digital asset management space,” said Peter Arrowsmith, Managing General Partner at JMI Equity. “We are pleased that Wain has accepted the CEO position, as he is passionate about Canto, the product, and the company’s success.”

Wain-Kellum – Credit Canto

In addition to his years of experience as CEO of other software companies, Kellum has served on the board and invested in more than a dozen companies. That background gives him the insight and experience necessary to help Canto continue its growth streak.

“One of the most rewarding professional experiences is to help build a market-leading company in a category, and Canto is well on its way. There are many great things about Canto, but our best asset is our people. I am honored to be considered part of the Canto team,” said Wain Kellum. “I look forward to the company’s long-term growth and success.”