Canada to Ban Combustion Engine Cars Sales by 2035

Automakers will no longer be able to sell combustion engine passenger cars in Canada, effective 2035, adding to the growing impetus for a full transition to electric vehicles.

Governments are working to combat climate change, with combustion engine vehicles being one of the biggest, and most visible, means of doing so. Many automakers have committed to phasing out combustion engines by the mid-2030s, and various jurisdictions are moving to require such a transition.

Canada is the latest to do so, according to Engadget, setting 2035 as the cutoff date for combustion engine car sales. In the meantime, the government has set interim milestones for automakers to meet. Canada wants 20% of new vehicle sales to be zero-emission by 2026, increasing to 60% by 2030.

Ottawa’s larger goal is to reach net zero emissions as a country by 2050, hitting 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.