Campbell Brown, Meta’s Head of News, Is Leaving

Campbell Brown, VP of Media Partnerships at Meta, has resigned as the company shifts away from providing news content.

Brown joined Meta in January 2017 when the company was focusing more resources on news content. In the year and a half since Meta has faced increased pushback from jurisdictions wanting it to pay publishers for the news it links to and uses.

According to Axios, Brown’s departure coincides with a shift by Meta and other platforms away from the news. Instead, the company is instead focusing on entertainment.

In addition to the regulatory challenges surrounding paying for news content, social media companies have faced increasing issues with content moderation and misinformation. The issues are worse in the context of delivering reliable and trustworthy news.

According to the memo to staff seen by Axios, Brown plans to leave the company in the fall of this year.