Burger King’s Doyle: You Can’t Double the Price of a Burger!

In a detailed discussion on CNBC’s “Mad Money,” hosted by Jim Cramer, Patrick Doyle, Executive Chairman of Restaurant Brands International, shared insights into the company’s approach to navigating economic challenges and evolving consumer trends. Amidst a backdrop of price sensitivity and economic uncertainty, Doyle’s commentary shed light on strategic adjustments to sustain customer traffic and sales.

Opening the conversation, Doyle addressed the economic climate, acknowledging that employment rates remain robust despite widespread concerns—a key indicator of consumer spending potential in the quick-service restaurant industry. “Employment is pretty darn healthy out there,” Doyle affirmed, suggesting that a stable job market supports discretionary spending, even as broader economic indicators fluctuate.

However, Doyle was candid about the impact of recent price increases on consumer behavior, particularly in core products like burgers. “You can’t double the price of a burger,” he stated emphatically, highlighting the company’s sensitivity to consumer price thresholds. This acknowledgment comes as inflationary pressures have forced many in the industry to reconsider their pricing strategies.

Reflecting on the company’s pricing strategy, Doyle elaborated on the delicate balance Restaurant Brands strives to maintain. “We’ve had to take a lot of price increases, some did it smarter, some not quite as well,” he noted, underscoring the nuanced approach needed in pricing decisions to avoid alienating budget-conscious consumers.

To combat the potential adverse effects of price hikes, Restaurant Brands International has diversified its menu to cater to various economic situations. Doyle pointed out that the company offers a mix of higher-end items and entry-level options, ensuring that the menu has something to offer whether a customer wants to indulge or spend minimally. “Wherever the customer wants to come in and do business with us, we’ve got a great offering for them,” Doyle explained.

This strategy has proven effective, as Doyle shared that traffic to their restaurants has been “basically flat,” which he considers a success relative to the declines seen elsewhere in the industry. “That muted things a bit, but as long as we are executing and pulling lots of other levers then doing something crazy from a value perspective, we think we have an offering that’s going to meet the customer for whatever they want to buy and whatever they have got to spend,” he elaborated.

Looking forward, Doyle emphasized the importance of continued innovation and responsiveness to consumer needs. “We’re going to continue making investments in Burger King,” he declared, signaling the company’s ongoing commitment to one of its key brands. This includes maintaining a flexible and appealing menu and enhancing the overall customer experience.

In conclusion, Patrick Doyle’s insights reveal a strategic emphasis on employment trends, pricing sensitivity, and menu diversity as foundational elements of Restaurant Brands International’s approach to navigating uncertain economic times. By closely aligning its offerings with consumer expectations and financial realities, Doyle is confident in its ability to maintain relevance and appeal in the competitive fast-food market.