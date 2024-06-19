Bug Lets Anyone Impersonate Microsoft Corporate Email Accounts

Another week, another Microsoft security flaw, this time one that allows virtually anyone to impersonate Microsoft corporate email accounts.

Security researcher Vsevolod Kokorin discovered the bug and reported it to Microsoft. Unfortunately, Microsoft ignored his report, saying it could not reproduces his results. Kokorin then took to X in an effort to shed light on the issue, demonstrating that it was indeed a valid attack vector.

I want to share my recent case:

> I found a vulnerability that allows sending a message from any user@domain

> We cannot reproduce it

> I send a video with the exploitation, a full PoC

> We cannot reproduce it

At this point, I decided to stop the communication with Microsoft. pic.twitter.com/mJDoHTn9Xv — slonser (@slonser_) June 14, 2024

It appears that posting to X finally got Microsoft’s attention, as the company finally acknowledged the issue and reopened some of of Kokorin’s bug reports.

I am grateful to everyone who reposted this post and offered me words of support. At this point, they have acknowledged the issue. Additionally, they have addressed some of my older reports related to emails. A special thanks to @lorenzofb. — slonser (@slonser_) June 18, 2024

Unfortunately, Kokorin’s experience is not unique. In fact, Kokorin referenced another researcher’s similar experience. In that experience as well, a researcher provided findings to Microsoft, only to be ignored. She ultimately took to X as well to prove the issue was real.

microsoft: Exploit Code Unporoven



me: i literally gave you a compiled PoC and also exploit code



m$: No exploit code is available, or an exploit is theoretical.



me: pic.twitter.com/tIXJAbkRu4 — chompie (@chompie1337) June 12, 2024

Both of these incidents are concerning, especially given Microsoft’s recent security issues. The company experienced a massive Exchange breach last year, one that impacted a slew of organizations, including government entities.

In the wake of those breaches, Microsoft pivoted to a security-first approach, with CEO Satya Nadella saying executives should prioritize security above all else. Unfortunately, Microsoft’s team ignoring reproduceable bugs of this magnitude—not to mention one that impacts email—is not a good look for a company focused on “security above all else.”