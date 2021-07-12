Broadcom In Negotiations to Buy SAS Institute

Semiconductor company Broadcom is reportedly in talks to purchase SAS Institute, in a deal worth $15 to $20 billion.

Broadcom manufactures semiconductors that are used in networking equipment and the wireless industry. The company has been looking to expand beyond equipment manufacturing, trying to break into the more lucrative software market.

According to The Wall Street Journal, knowledgeable sources have confirmed Broadcom is in talks to purchase SAS for $15 to $20 billion. The deal could be finalized in a matter of weeks, as long as the talks don’t break down.

SAS is the world’s biggest privately held software company, with its analytics software used by companies around the world. Purchasing SAS would immediately catapult Broadcom, turning it into a major player in the software industry.