Brexit May Have Cost the UK an Intel Factory

Intel has ruled out the possibility of building a factory in the UK, thanks to Brexit.

Chipmakers and governments are looking to expand semiconductor production outside of Asia. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the danger of having the bulk of the world’s chip supplies coming from a single region. As early lockdowns impacted production, companies around the world struggled to meet demand for laptops, tablets and phones. Multiple industries are still dealing with a semiconductor shortage that had its start in those initial weeks.

Multiple companies, including Intel, have been opening new foundries outside of Asia in an effort to better insulate production. In addition to two new foundries in the US, Intel has been looking to open a new factory in Europe.

CEO Pat Gelsinger ruled out any chance of a UK factory, attributing the decision to Brexit, according to BBC.

The “UK would have been a site that we would have considered,” Gelsinger said, before adding, “Post-Brexit… we’re looking at EU countries and getting support from the EU”.

Economists and experts warned that Brexit could cost the UK business. Intel is one of the most high-profile examples of that prediction coming true.