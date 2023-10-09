Advertise with Us
Brave Lays Off 9% Of Its Staff

Written by Staff
Monday, October 9, 2023

    • Web browser and search engine company Brave has joined the ranks of those laying off employees, letting 9% of its staff go.

    According to TechCrunch, Brave is resorting to layoffs as a result of the current economic environment.

    “Brave eliminated some positions as part of our cost management in this challenging economic environment. Several departments were affected, amounting to 9% of our staff,” a company spokesperson told the outlet.

    Brave is one of the few truly independent search engines, relying on its own index rather than Google or Bing. The company also makes the popular privacy-focused web browser of the same name.

    The company did not specify the exact number of employees impacted, but the layoffs appear to be across the company.

