Bracken Darrell, Logitech President and CEO, Resigns

Logitech has announced the resignation of President and CEO Bracken Darrell, saying the executive is leaving “to pursue another opportunity.”

Darrell has served as CEO for nearly a decade and has helped oversee consistent growth for the company.

“After nearly a decade of consistent growth and building market leadership across multiple categories, I feel this is a good point to hand over leadership,” said Darrell. “I want to thank all the amazing people across Logitech for their work through the years. I will work with Guy and the board to ensure a smooth transition and I will continue to be a customer, shareholder, and enduring fan of Logitech and its products.”

Logitech is tapping board member Guy Gecht for the role of interim CEO until a permanent replacement can be found.

“As an experienced CEO, and member of Logitech’s board since 2019, Guy has a deep understanding of Logitech and its strategy, and is well-placed as interim CEO to oversee the continued execution of the company’s strategy,” said Wendy Becker, Logitech’s chairperson of the board. “We thank Bracken for his leadership during an exciting era of transformation at Logitech. Over his ten years as CEO, Bracken oversaw a period of consistent growth and helped to transform Logitech into an award-winning design company known for its unparalleled product innovation. We wish him well in the future and look forward to identifying his successor.”

“Logitech is in an exciting position, with many opportunities ahead,” said Guy Gecht. “The company is a leader in growth markets, its product innovation engine is an industry hallmark, all underpinned by a strong financial foundation and a world-class leadership team. I look forward to working with this team to continue executing on the company’s strategy.”

While Darrell’s resignation as President, CEO, and board member is effective today, Logitech says he will remain with the company over the next month to help ensure a smooth transition. Logitech and Darrell have yet to comment on his new opportunity.