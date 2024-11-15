Bluesky Closes In On 17 Million Users

Bluesky’s growth streak has continued to accelerate, with the social media platform now having nearly 17 million users.

Bluesky is the decentralized X competitor that was initially backed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. As X users have become disenfranchised with Elon Musk’s ownership of the platform, many have left for Bluesky. The platform crossed 10 million users in September 2024, up from one million in September 2023.

According to Bsky Stats, a website that tracks Bluesky’s growth, the platform has added nearly seven million users just two months after it crossed the 10 million threshold.

Bluesky Usage – Credit Bsky Stats

Several platforms have been vying for disgruntled X users, but Bluesky appears to be solidly in the lead.