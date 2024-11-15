Advertise with Us
SocialMediaNews

Bluesky Closes In On 17 Million Users

Bluesky's growth streak has continued to accelerate, with the social media platform now having nearly 17 million users....
Bluesky Closes In On 17 Million Users
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, November 15, 2024

    • Bluesky’s growth streak has continued to accelerate, with the social media platform now having nearly 17 million users.

    Bluesky is the decentralized X competitor that was initially backed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. As X users have become disenfranchised with Elon Musk’s ownership of the platform, many have left for Bluesky. The platform crossed 10 million users in September 2024, up from one million in September 2023.

    According to Bsky Stats, a website that tracks Bluesky’s growth, the platform has added nearly seven million users just two months after it crossed the 10 million threshold.

    Bluesky Usage – Credit Bsky Stats

    Several platforms have been vying for disgruntled X users, but Bluesky appears to be solidly in the lead.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |