Bluesky Tops 10 Million Users

Bluesky has hit another major milestone, topping some 10 million users as the social media platform continues to pull users from X....
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, September 16, 2024

    Bluesky is the decentralized X-like platform that was backed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. The platform has continued to grow at a rapid pace, thanks largely to discontent with changes to Twitter (now X) following Elon Musk’s purchase of it.

    Brazil’s ban on X has provided another major boost to Bluesky, with the platform gaining one million users in three days in the aftermath of the ban.

    Bluesky announced it has now topped 10 million users, a major win for the company.

    If you're reading this, you're one of the first 10 million users on Bluesky!Se você está lendo isso, você é um dos primeiros 10 milhões de usuários do Bluesky!

    Bluesky (@bsky.app) 2024-09-15T19:25:54.700Z

