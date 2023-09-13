X Competitor Bluesky Passes 1 Million Users

X (Twitter) competitor Bluesky has just passed 1 million users, as the Jack Dorsey-backed social media platform continues to gain traction.

Dorsey backed Bluesky, apparently eager to help create a social media platform that can avoid the mistakes Twitter ultimately made. While the app is still not publicly available, that hasn’t stopped it from making some serious gains.

According to Bluesky’s Rose Wang, the platform now has more than 1 million users:

With these kind of numbers, Bluesky could become a major threat to X once it becomes publicly available.