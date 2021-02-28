Blockchain App Factory Develops Futuristic DeFi Exchange Platform

Blockchain App Factory announced that it developed a deFi exchange platform that offers security, speed, and transparency for every exchange with the power of distributed ledger technology.

One of the trends in the cryptocurrency and blockchain arena in 2021 has effectively shifted how all traditional financial services, including saving, trading, insurance, loans, and exchanges work is Decentralized Finance, providing services globally in a permissionless system built on the Blockchain infrastructure. One of the projects within this DeFi landscape is Decentralized Exchange platforms (DEX).

Built with Smart Contracts and integrated with Cryptocurrency wallets, DeFi DEXs automatically match buyers and sellers and provide fast and safe transactions for the users. This accessible and straightforward approach to managing funds was well accepted among users and is drawing more crypto enthusiasts to such platforms.

The product offers futuristic Defi exchange services like binance supported wallet, web3 browser extensions, coin swap protocol, tradability, and so on. The entire DeFi exchange is transparent, and the blocks allow to track every transaction. The unlimited trade option enables you to set the value for your purchase and alert you with a notification once the price hits the value. The trading view offers technical analysis to have a successful trading experience. Also, the user has the freedom to track successful trade wallets and the wallet of your interest.

Customized Tokens are generated from each exchange that allows the user to stake and invest through yield farming protocols for revenue generation. The interchangeable tokens will enable the user to swap tokens across any platform for a low cost. The product reaches the market cap of $97,333,797, which is fully diluted in the pool with a volume of $6,669,128.

The product’s liquidity pool supports a binance network, which allows for seamless trade options and stake tokens in the liquidity pool. The top exchanges are MXC.COM, Hoo, Uniswap (V2), Biloxi, and Hotbit. The protocol’s unique liquidity engine offers rewards to liquidity providers, and it is integrated with uniswap exchange. This product allows you to integrate third-party wallets of your interest.