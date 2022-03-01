BlackRock Selects Verizon For On Site 5G Private Network

BlackRock has selected Verizon to provide it with an on site 5G private network, a big win for the wireless carrier.

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager and, as such, depends on fast reliable internet. The company has reached an agreement with the largest US wireless to provide private 5G for its global headquarters in New York.

While 5G is often talked about in the realm of smartphones and tables, the next-generation wireless tech has countless applications for businesses and networks. With speeds reaching into the gigabits per second, private 5G networks can offer speed and security that traditional internet providers are hard-pressed to match.

“5G Ultra Wideband is the platform for 21st century business and should be a prerequisite for any workplace that aims to be state of the art and future ready,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “BlackRock’s decision to outfit their new headquarters with On Site 5G from Verizon Business puts them at the forefront of data-centric innovation, in full view of clients, guests and partners, who can enjoy the on-premises private network and all its benefits as well.”

“Our vision from the very beginning was to create a world-class, tech-centric experience for our people and our clients,” said Rob Goldstein, COO of BlackRock. “Partnering with Verizon Business to deploy On Site 5G at our new headquarters will help us turn that vision into reality. As we usher in a new world of work, the vibrant and dynamic environment that we are looking to create will give our people the best opportunities to succeed and better serve our clients.”