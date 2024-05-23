Bipartisan Bill to Block China’s Access to AI Tech Advances

A bipartisan bill aimed at helping the Biden administration restrict AI exports to China has advanced through the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

There is growing concern in Washington about China’s AI capabilities, with lawmakers interested in restricting Beijing’s access to advanced technology it could use to gain an advantage. While much of Washington’s efforts have revolved around restricting access to the semiconductors necessary to power AI models, attention is turning to the broader scope of AI systems.

According to Reuters, the committee “voted overwhelmingly” to advance the bill Wednesday, with 43 votes for and only 3 against.

Co-sponsor Michael McCaul, who also chairs the committee, said: “Our top AI companies could inadvertently fuel China’s technological ascent, empowering their military and malign ambitions.”

“As the (Chinese Communist Party) looks to expand their technological advancements to enhance their surveillance state and war machine, it is critical we protect our sensitive technology from falling into their hands,” McCaul added.

As the outlet points out, there is no companion bill in the Senate yet, but restricting China’s access to advanced tech is an uncommon area of agreement between Democrats and Republicans, so it’s likely a bill could soon appear.