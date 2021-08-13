Bill Gates Pledges $1.5 Billion for Climate Change if Infrastructure Bill Passes

Bill Gates has pledged some $1.5 billion to help combat climate change if President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill passes Congress.

Climate change has become one of the biggest crises facing humanity, with governments and companies alike looking for solutions. The Biden administration has been pushing a major infrastructure bill forward, one that includes funding to help combat climate change.

Bill Gates’ climate fund, Breakthrough Energy, will match $1.5 billion in government funds, if the bill passes, in an effort develop green technologies.

“Critical for all these climate technologies is to get the costs down and to be able to scale them up to a pretty gigantic level,” Gates told The Wall Street Journal, via The Verge.

If the infrastructure bill fails to pass, Breakthrough Energy will likely invest the $1.5 billion in Europe and Asia instead.