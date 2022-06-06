Bill Gates and Elon Musk Are At It Again, This Time Over Climate Change

Bill Gates and Elon Musk are at it again, taking aim at each other over climate change.

Gates and Musk have a well-established history of taking jabs at each other over a variety of topics. The last round was instigated by Gates in an interview with a French news outlet, in which he said he donates more to climate change efforts than Musk.

“Tesla’s done a fantastic job; I give a lot more money to climate change than @elonmusk or anyone else,” Gates said. “He’s (Elon) done a great job, but somebody shorting the stock doesn’t slow him down or hurt him in any way.”

Musk’s reply was short and sweet:

“Sigh”

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk), June 4, 2022