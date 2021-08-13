Bill Aimed at Apple and Google App Stores Introduce in US House

A bipartisan bill taking aim at Apple and Google app stores has been introduced in the US House, mirroring a similar one in the Senate.

A group of senators introduced the Open App Markets Act, aimed at providing customers more choice about how and from where they install apps on their devices. The bill is also aimed at preventing Apple and Google from locking developers and customers into their own payment systems.

According to Reuters, Representative Ken Buck (R) and Representative Hank Johnson (D) have introduced a companion bill in the House.

“For far too long, companies like Google and Apple have had a stranglehold on app developers who are forced to take whatever terms these monopolists set in order to reach their customers,” Buck said in an email to Reuters.

With the Senate and the House both introducing similar bills, passage is looking more likely.