Biden Administration Working on Vaccination Passport Standards

The Biden administration is working on standards to help establish a vaccination passport, another step toward a return to normal.

One of the major challenges countries face is containing the spread of COVID-19, including new variants that arise, while at the same time easing travel restrictions. While vaccination plays a major part in that, there is currently no standard way to prove one’s vaccination, other than using the physical vaccination card provided. The physical card isn’t the most practical option for travel, and can be easily faked.

According to The Washington Post, the Biden administration is working with private companies to develop a scannable, digital passport. With many industries refusing to fully open without proof of vaccination, the passport will provide an easy way for people to prove they’ve received it.

The work echoes efforts in the European Union to do the same, with IBM winning the contract to create the passport for Germany.