Beware the New Teams Update

Microsoft’s upcoming Teams update could be a minefield for users, leading to a host of embarrassing situations.

According to a Microsoft 365 roadmap entry, the company is working on the ability to reply to Teams messages with a video or audio clip.

You can now use Teams video clip in channel, in addition to chat. Record yourself, your screen, or an audio-only clip and attach the video clip to your channel post or reply.

While the feature will certainly give users more options for how they reply and express themselves, it will also likely lead to some very interesting interactions—and more than a few embarrassing ones.

The new feature begins roling out in April 2024.

You’ve been warned.