Bard Extensions Will Enable Third-Party Integration

Google is continuing its efforts to compete with Microsoft’s Bing AI, preparing to release extensions to allow developers to integrate its Bard AI.

Microsoft has been aggressively integrating Bing AI into its entire product lineup. Google announced Google I/O that it planned to offer extensions to enable integration.

9to5Google got an early look at Google’s efforts, and it appears Bard AI will support nine extensions when the new feature launches:

Google Flights

Google Hotels

Google Maps

Instacart

Kayak

OpenTable

Redfin

YouTube Zillow

The AI wars are clearly heating up, with the major players working to match each other blow for blow and feature for feature.