Back From the Dead: Chevrolet Announces a New Bolt

Just weeks after it announced it was killing off the Chevy Bolt, Chevrolet has revealed plans for a next-generation model.

The Chevy Bolt is GM’s most popular electric vehicle, making its discontinuation a surprise to many. Chevrolet’s decision also left a gaping hole in the EV market, as the Bolt was one of the only affordable options for many consumers.

CEO Mary Barra announced the next-generation Bolt during the company’s quarterly earnings.

“Our customers love today’s Bolt. It has been delivering record sales and some of the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the industry,” said Barra. “It’s also an important source of conquest sales for the company and for Chevrolet.”

“We will keep the momentum going by delivering a new Bolt…and we will execute it more quickly compared to an all-new program with significantly lower engineering expense and capital investment by updating the vehicle with Ultium and Ultifi technologies and by applying our ‘winning with simplicity’ discipline.”

The current generation will still be discontinued according to schedule, but at least customers won’t have to wait long for the next-gen replacement.