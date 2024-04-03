Azure Emerges as Premier Platform for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workloads

In the ever-evolving landscape of cloud computing, the question of where to best host Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) workloads has garnered significant attention. Microsoft’s Azure, a titan in the cloud services arena, has emerged as a compelling option. In a recent exploration of this topic, Microsoft experts showcased Azure’s prowess in supporting Linux, particularly RHEL workloads, during a detailed discussion.

The compatibility and support for Linux within Azure are at the heart of the matter, especially given Microsoft’s historical focus on Windows Server workloads. Surprisingly, more than 60% of customer cores in Azure currently run Linux workloads, signaling the platform’s robust support for the open-source operating system. Azure’s service platform and hypervisor layer are optimized for Linux, ensuring peak performance, security, and compatibility.

What’s more intriguing is Azure’s seamless integration of Red Hat technologies and services. With 95% of Fortune 500 companies utilizing Azure and 90% relying on Red Hat, the synergy between the two platforms is undeniable. Azure boasts deep integration with Red Hat tools for migration, management, and modernization of RHEL workloads, cementing its status as the preferred choice for many enterprises.

The discussion highlighted three key areas that position Azure as an ideal environment for RHEL workloads: integration, efficiency, and flexibility. Azure’s robust integration capabilities enable seamless migration of on-premises Linux VMs to the cloud, with options for hybrid deployments. The platform offers many pre-configured images and automated scripting tools for provisioning RHEL virtual machines, ensuring ease of deployment and maintenance.

Efficiency emerged as another hallmark of Azure’s appeal, with a recent study commissioned by Red Hat revealing a 192% return on investment over three years for customers migrating RHEL workloads to Azure. Azure’s commitment-based discounts, license portability, and cost-saving options like Azure Spot VMs further enhance the efficiency of running RHEL workloads on the platform.

Regarding performance and scalability, Azure provides various compute options tailored to RHEL workloads, including memory-optimized and GPU-enabled VMs. Azure Confidential Computing VMs, in collaboration with Red Hat, extend encryption protections to sensitive data, ensuring robust security.

Lastly, Azure offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing users to run RHEL workloads across global regions, zones, and edge locations without any lock-in or limitations. Azure Arc enables seamless management and security of hybrid RHEL workloads, while Azure Update Manager simplifies update management using existing or preferred tools.

In conclusion, Azure’s comprehensive suite of features and deep integration with Red Hat technologies position it as the premier platform for running RHEL workloads. Whether migrating existing Linux workloads or building cloud-native applications, Azure offers unmatched support, security, and compatibility, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of their RHEL environments in the cloud.