AWS Unveils New Hands-On Training Programs

AWS has unveiled new hands-on training programs to make it even easier for individuals to learn about cloud computing.

AWS is currently the market leader in the cloud computing space. As such, training programs focusing on the platform are especially sought after, can help ones prepare for certification, and can open a world of career possibilities.

The company has unveiled new training programs designed to help individuals gain the hands-on training they need.

“AWS Skill Builder subscriptions give registered individuals and organizations access to exclusive learning materials built by builders for builders,” writes Sébastien Stormacq. “In addition to our 500+ free courses, there are four new learning experiences available.”

Individual subscriptions start at just $29 per month, or $299 per year.