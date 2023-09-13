AWS Scores Strategic Cloud Provider Deal With FanDuel

AWS has announced it is now FanDuel’s Strategic Cloud Provider, expanding the relationship between the two companies.

FanDuel is ‘the leading sports gaming company in the US.’ The company is looking to its expanded relationship with AWS to help it expand in the US and Canada.

“AWS has proven it can provide a secure and reliable infrastructure that helps scale our business quickly into new and existing markets while meeting important regulatory requirements,” said Shane Sweeney, senior vice president, Technology for FanDuel. “This expansion regionally is part of FanDuel’s broader work with AWS, which includes the use of AWS Outposts and Local Zones to help drive our performance.”

“FanDuel is growing at an incredible pace, and we’re excited to collaborate with them to deliver services and solutions that help fuel their success,” said Jan Hofmeyr, vice president of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Edge. “FanDuel is one of the largest users of AWS edge solutions and a perfect example of an organization using our consistent cloud infrastructure at the edge to help ensure regulatory compliance, while also increasing their performance, security, and scalability. AWS will continue to provide the capabilities needed to help reduce FanDuel’s time to market as they expand into new regions and continue to provide players with low latency gaming experiences.”