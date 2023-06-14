AWS May Start Using AMD Chips

AMD may be on the verge of scoring a major win, with AWS looking at the company’s new AI chips for its data centers.

According to Reuters, AWS and AMD are in talks for the cloud company to use the latter’s latest new MI300 AI chips in its servers.

“We’re still working together on where exactly that will land between AWS and AMD, but it’s something that our teams are working together on,” said Dave Brown, vice president of elastic compute cloud at Amazon, according to the outlet. “That’s where we’ve benefited from some of the work that they’ve done around the design that plugs into existing systems.”

The server market has traditionally been one of Intel’s strongholds, but AMD has been making significant inroads in recent years. At the beginning of 2023, AMD had 11.6% of the server market, bringing Intel’s share down to 88.4%. While still a dominating lead, that’s a significant drop from just five years ago, when Intel held 98%.

Some of the biggest names in tech have been switching from Intel to AMD, with Cloudflare making the move in late 2021 and Google Cloud tapping AMD in mid-2021.

“The fact that Amazon is considering AMD’s MI300 is an indication of appetite among tech companies to diversify their AI development hardware,” Insider Intelligence analyst Jacob Bourne told Reuters. “This could create new opportunities for other chipmakers down the road.”