AWS Acquires Secure Messaging Service Wickr

AWS has acquired Wickr, one of the most secure end-to-end encrypted communication services.

AWS is one of the leading cloud providers for government contracts, and is cleared to provide cloud services for sensitive information. As such, it’s somewhat surprising the company hasn’t had a widely adopted communication platform to compliment its cloud services. It does have Chime, but that’s very much a niche product.

Bringing Wickr into the fold will help AWS round out its offerings, and could be an important factor in its government contracts.

“Today, public sector customers use Wickr for a diverse range of missions, from securely communicating with office-based employees to providing service members at the tactical edge with encrypted communications,” writes Steve Schmidt, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. “Enterprise customers use Wickr to keep communications between employees and business partners private, while remaining compliant with regulatory requirements.”

Schmidt says existing Wickr customers will continue to use the service as they currently do, while AWS is making it available to its other customers immediately.