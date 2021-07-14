AT&T Unveils Unlimited Plans With No Throttling

AT&T is taking a page from T-Mobile’s book, updating its high-end unlimited plan to include no throttling.
All the major wireless carriers in the US offer plans with unlimited data. Unfortunately, they reserve the right to throttle speeds if a user crosses a certain usage threshold. T-Mobile was the first to offer a plan with no throttling, Magenta Max, and now AT&T is following suit.
The company has announced its high-end Unlimited Elite plan will no longer throttle speeds, regardless of how much data a person uses.
It’s now full speed ahead for Elite customers. Everyone on this plan will now enjoy AT&T’s high-speed data regardless of how much data they’ve used. We’ll start rolling out this enhancement this week and Elite customers everywhere will soon receive a text notifying them when the benefit has been added.
The company is also adding additional perks, including more hotspot data and 4K video streaming.
We’re also increasing the mobile hotspot data to 40GB – that’s 10GBs more at no additional cost. And since HBO Max already comes included, we want to make sure you’re watching it in the best quality. Now, you can catch the latest shows and movies in crystal clear 4K UHD resolution where available. Don’t forget, our fast, reliable and secure AT&T 5G already comes included in this plan and it’s available nationwide.