AT&T Unveils Unlimited Plans With No Throttling

AT&T is taking a page from T-Mobile’s book, updating its high-end unlimited plan to include no throttling.

All the major wireless carriers in the US offer plans with unlimited data. Unfortunately, they reserve the right to throttle speeds if a user crosses a certain usage threshold. T-Mobile was the first to offer a plan with no throttling, Magenta Max, and now AT&T is following suit.

The company has announced its high-end Unlimited Elite plan will no longer throttle speeds, regardless of how much data a person uses.

It’s now full speed ahead for Elite customers. Everyone on this plan will now enjoy AT&T’s high-speed data regardless of how much data they’ve used. We’ll start rolling out this enhancement this week and Elite customers everywhere will soon receive a text notifying them when the benefit has been added.

The company is also adding additional perks, including more hotspot data and 4K video streaming.